(WSVN) - Governor Ron DeSantis announced his office will investigate a Christmas drag show accused of being indecent for children.

On Monday, the event was held at Fort Lauderdale’s Broward Center for the Performing Arts, as part of the national tour of “A Drag Queen Christmas.”

The show has been accused of exposing children to sexually explicit content.

Bryan Griffin, press secretary for DeSantis, published a statement about the incident.

“The Department of Business and Professional Regulation is actively investigating the matter,” he said in part. “Any evidence gathered would be shared with the Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) for potential criminal liability.”

In a past incident involving the R House in Wynwood, DeSantis indicated that parents taking children to these events could be targeted by state child protective services.

