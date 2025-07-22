FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Governor Ron DeSantis is calling for greater accountability in Broward County’s local government, urging state officials to conduct a comprehensive audit after concerns over mismanagement and questionable fiscal practices.

An introductory press conference was held on Tuesday after DeSantis appointed state Sen. Blaise Ingoglia to be Florida’s new Chief Financial Officer(CFO) and on his first day in office Ingoglia made it clear that one of his top priorities is to audit local government with Broward County being at the top of that list.

“We are announcing today Broward County and then we have another announcement later today in Gainesville but you are going to see a cadence of these put out very quickly over the next couple of weeks, so it’s not just going to be in one part of the state. It’s going to be across the board,” said DeSantis.

The fiscal review in Broward County is expected to happen next week.

“If a county, municipality, any government entity is putting in an appropriation request because they want more money and we approve then through Florida DODGE efforts through the audits of the CFO office that they are wasting the money that they have right now, they shouldn’t be allowed to ask for any more money,” said Ingoglia.

7News have reached out to the Commissioners of Broward County for reaction.

