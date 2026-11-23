DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - Just days before Thanksgiving, turkeys and holiday meals were given out to people in need in Davie.

Goodman Jewish Family Services hosted one of Broward County’s biggest annual Thanksgiving meal distributions on Sunday morning.

Participants collected their meals through a drive-thru line at The Dorit and Ben J. Genet Cupboard.

The distribution was done in memory of the late Bravo’s Top Chef alum Howard Kleinberg.

The fundraising was led by Kleinberg’s mother and sister.

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