Goodman Jewish Family Services hosts backpack giveaway in Sunrise

SUNRISE, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida organization is doing its part to support students before the start of the school year.

Goodman Jewish Family Services of Broward County held a back-to-school drive in Sunrise, Sunday, giving away backpacks and school supplies.

Randy Kominsky, the president and CEO of the organization, said they’re aiming to ensure families and students in need have essential items for their return to classes.

“The number of people in need right now has tripled since before COVID, and the families are really stressed out as well as financially stressed,” he said “It’s really disheartening, so anything all these people and I can do to help is really important.”

Volunteers followed social distancing guidelines as they loaded the backpacks and supplies in the trunk of each vehicle that stopped by.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.