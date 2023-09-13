HALLANDALE BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A local charity is sending out love for survivors of the Holocaust and other elderly residents living in Broward County.

As the Jewish New Year approaches, Goodman Jewish Family Services of Broward County is delivering Rosh Hashanah care packages.

7News cameras on Wednesday captured volunteers with the charity knocking on the door of Hallandale Beach resident Liza Feygelman’s apartment.

“In Broward County, we have 1,500 survivors. We’re one of the largest remaining survivor populations in the United States,” said Randy Colman, CEO of Goodman Jewish Family Services of Broward. “Many of the survivors are here and without family. Their family was taken away from them during the Holocaust, and we are their extended family.”

Feygelman is among the thousand people who are receiving aid from Goodman Services this season, looking forward to a sweet new year.

