PLANTATION, FLA. (WSVN) - Over the weekend, Goodman Jewish Family Services packed and delivered Rosh Hashana gift bags and high meals to celebrate the Jewish new year.

Fourteen-year-old Max Bratter and his mother, both lifetime volunteers for the organization, delivered the last High Holiday meal to a Holocaust survivor in her home in Plantation on Tuesday.

“Around 2020, when the Covid pandemic hit and they really needed helpers who were willing to volunteer and bring these groceries, we jumped at the opportunity, and now we’ve been doing it every two weeks since then,” said Max.

Renee Rogers regularly receives a number of services from the Holocaust Survivor Assistance program at Goodman Jewish Family Services.

“The deliveries are wonderful,” she said. “They make you feel so special.”

Renee was born in Poland in 1941 and was sheltered by a Christian family where she remained until the war ended. She and her husband moved to Florida when her youngest daughter was just a baby.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.