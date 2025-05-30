FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A woman has been hospitalized after she was attacked by a dog in Fort Lauderdale, police said.

Fort Lauderdale police units responded to the scene of the incident along the 700 block of Southwest 14th Terrace at around 7:15 p.m. on Thursday.

Responding officers arrived to find the victim suffering from a dog bite.

The woman, said by neighbors to be an animal control officer, was at the property, checking on the dog in question. That’s when the dog turned on her, latching onto her neck.

24-year-old Gregory Campbell said he had heard the commotion and ran over to help.

“And, unfortunately, we heard from the neighbor’s yard, ‘Help, I’m dying, somebody please come help me,'” he said. “There was so much blood. The dog had its teeth in her neck. So we rushed next door and attempted to separate the animal control employee from the dog with a shovel, or a broom, or something. It didn’t work, so I asked my mother to go get something more useful, perhaps a knife. The dog saw me coming with the knife, so it proceeded to attack me, and I attacked the dog with the knife as well.”

His mother, Saskia Peralta, soon intervened, but they could not get the dog under control. They eventually were forced to stab the dog to force it to let go, restraining it until Fort Lauderdale Police arrived.

“They wanted to shoot the dog, but we were on top of the dog, so there was no way for them to incapacitate the dog properly without potentially shooting us,” said Gregory. “So, we waited an additional five to 10 minutes.”

“When I saw the dog go after my son, mother instinct kicked in, and that dog went down on the ground,” said Saskia. “To restrain that dog is very powerful. Very, very powerful. Even after the dog was on the ground, it was still trying.”

Both mother and son were left covered in blood after the altercation. Gregory sustained minor injuries as a result of the scuffle, but he is expected to be OK.

“The amount of times she was bitten, I think that if another one or two minutes had passed, she would not have survived. She was losing a lot of blood. The blood that I was covered in was not from the dog; it was from her,” Gregory said. “The dog was about to kill her. She was losing a lot of blood. So, any reasonably good human being would have done the same thing.”

“The woman was pleading for her life,” said Saskia. “And my heart just breaks for her. I am grateful to God for his valor, for showing up, not hesitating, and putting his life at risk. When I saw him not hesitate to run out, and seeing what I saw over the fence, I knew I was risking the possibility of him getting injured.”

Neighbors say the owner was unable to intervene due to holding back her other large dog.

Paramedics with Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue transported the patient to Broward Health Medical Center with life-threatening injuries. According to authorities, she is alert and responsive, with a long road to recovery ahead.

“I hope and pray that she will be okay, because no one should ever have to deal with that,” said Saskia. “She was just doing her job.”

The circumstances leading to the initial welfare check are currently unclear.

According to Broward Animal Control, the dog has since been euthanized.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.