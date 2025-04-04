FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Good Samaritans sprang into action after, officials said, a driver lost control of his SUV in Fort Lauderdale and flipped over.

Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the rollover wreck along the 500 block of Southwest Fourth Avenue, Friday afternoon.

Officials said the man was driving his BMW SUV when he lost control of the vehicle right before the drawbridge. The vehicle flipped over and landed on its roof before catching fire.

Good Samaritans who witnessed the crash helped the driver escape the burning vehicle before firefighters responded.

Crews arrived shortly after to put out the flames.

Paramedics transported the driver to Broward Health Medical Center with injuries that were not life-threatening.

