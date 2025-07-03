MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - Good Samaritans raced to rescue a woman involved in a crash along Interstate 75 near Miramar.

The victim’s SUV ended up flipped onto its side on along the southbound lanes north of Miramar, Thursday afternoon.

Several people got out of their vehicles and attempted to render aid. They used an ax to break open the windshield of the SUV, allowing the woman to crawl out.

The victim had a big bump on her head, but it’s unclear if she suffered any other injuries.

