POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A good Samaritan rescued a man and a child after a car ended up in a canal.

According to police, around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, the driver lost control in the area of Southwest 15th Street and Southwest 12th Avenue in Pompano Beach.

The male driver consequently crossed over a median and struck a guard rail before entering a canal, authorities said.

A witness reportedly helped the man and child from the submerged vehicle. When rescue crews arrived, both occupants of the vehicle were transported to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police are investigating the circumstances of the crash.

