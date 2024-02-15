POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A good Samaritan rescued a man and a child after a car ended up in a canal.

According to police, around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, the driver lost control in the area of Southwest 15th Street and Southwest 12th Avenue in Pompano Beach.

The male driver consequently crossed over a median and struck a guard rail before entering a canal, authorities said.

A witness reportedly helped the man and child from the submerged vehicle. When rescue crews arrived, both occupants of the vehicle were transported to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police are investigating the circumstances of the crash.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox