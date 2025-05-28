FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Fire crews and the U.S. Coast Guard responded to a vessel that burst into flames off Fort Lauderdale Beach Wednesday, but not before a Good Smartian called 911 and rescued the person on board.

A plume of thick black smoke could be seen for miles after a two-story boat named Magica exploded at 2100 South Ocean Line just before 10a.m.

7Skyforce arrived just minutes after the boat exploded, even making it before fire rescue, and captured aerial footage of smoke billowing into the air.

“You can see smoke rising billowing from this fire,” said 7Skyforce Ralph Rayburn. “It’s fully engulfed there’s a bunch of folks out here looking at it. There’s no fire rescue. No fire department folks.”

Just a short while later, multiple agencies responded to the boat fire, from Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation, to Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue and the Coast Guard.

Luckily, for the man on board, a good Samaritan was already on the ground and would come to his aid.

“We heard a explosion, kind of like a boom and that’s when we jerked over and saw the big cloud of smoke and flames,” said Frank Jaramillo.

Frank Jaramillo said he saw a young man, in his late 20s to early 30s, jump off the boat when it caught fire and that he and other bystanders ran to pull him out.

“It looked like he was in shock. He just kept saying his passport was on the boat,” said Jaramillo.

Jaramillo said the man’s lower extremities was badly burned.

“It was scary, like how fast it went up in flames once the fire started, whew, it was like seconds it felt like the whole thing was just one big fireball,” he said.

7Skyforce hovered over the scene as crews spewed water from the fireboats to extinguish the blaze. The vessel was approximately 30-35 feet long and is registered out of Miami Beach.

A few spectators were at the beach when the fire initially sparked but Fort Lauderdale Police have since cleared the area.

Fire Officials said there’s a series of steps boaters can go over to ensure boating safety and avoid explosions like this one.

“Definitely if you do have an inboard engine, do make sure that the blowers are working, make sure it’s properly ventilated before you go to start the engine. Always be aware of the smell of gas ,” said Assistant Chief Stewart Ahearn with Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue.

But regardless of what caused the fire, Jaramillo said he’s just glad he was there to help and he’s praying for the young man’s speedy recovery.

“Oh I hope he’s doing okay and everything can be replaced. Don’t worry about the passport. I hope he’s doing okay,” he said.

Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue said the man has serious but non-life threatening injuries.

This marks the second boat explosion in a couple of days in Fort Lauderdale, with the first sending 11 people to the hospital. Just like this young man, they are all expected to be OK.

Firefighters have brought the fire under control. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

