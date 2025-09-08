DANIA BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - The Broward Sheriff’s Office has identified the two suspects involved in Saturday night’s armed robbery of a 7-Eleven in Dania Beach and released the man who was detained for questioning after he shot the suspects.

According to authorities, an armed man turned the tables on two robbery suspects after they committed two separate armed robberies, one in the gas station and another in its parking lot.

Intense cellphone video captured the moments multiple gunshots rang out next to the store, located at 667 Stirling Road.

BSO says it all began when 40-year-old Melvin Presley and 19-year-old Justin Kessel robbed a man in the parking lot. Then they continued their robbery spree by stealing from the gas station clerk.

Before the suspects headed out of the gas station, the man who was robbed in the parking lot went to his car and got a gun.

When the suspects walked out of the gas station with a cash register in their hands, the man was waiting for them and pulled a gun on them.

According to BSO, the victim fired multiple shots at the men, injuring Kessel. Initially, the armed victim intended to hold the suspects at gunpoint until deputies arrived. But the suspects had other plans.

Detectives said Presley tried to run the victim over with his 2025 Honda CR-V. In fear for his life, the victim jumped out of the moving car’s way and fired additional shots at the car. Presley drove off.

Video, shared with 7News, captured a cash register with some money inside and Kessel lying on the ground.

Presley was found at the 100 block of Phippen Waiters Road inside his car, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was transported to Memorial Regional Hospital but was later pronounced dead.

Kessel was taken into custody and transported to a local hospital for treatment. He could face charges.

Deputies initially detained the victim for questioning, but have since released him. Witnesses appeared to back the victim’s story up.

“Yeah, he ain’t wrong. I seen it, I seen it,” a witness is heard saying in cellphone video.

It’s unclear if the armed victim will face any charges.

Officials say the incident remains under investigation.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.