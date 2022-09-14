WILTON MANORS, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida man who tackled a man carrying a grenade and saved a woman trapped in a crashed car is being honored for his actions in these two separate incidents.

The citizens and police officers who played a role in taking down a grenade weilding man in a Wiltons Manor bar in August, recieved a standing ovation.

Tuesday night, at the Wilton Manors commission meeting, Darryl Darling, a former U.S. Marine, along with some of the guys from the corner pub, where the incident took place, earned the Civilian Service Award.

“Having abilities to do something that nobody else does and stepping in when it’s possible, is an obligation. A task seen is a job given,” said Darling.

“I think we handled it very well, all of us communicating and working together,” said Joseph Shakespeare, who also received an award.

On Aug. 16., a man walked into a bar on Andrews Avenue and pulled out a grenade.

That’s when Darling stepped in, distracting the man as employees helped get patrons out.

Once the building was clear, Darling walked the man outside and took him to the ground until responding officers could take over.

“I knew what had to be done,” he said.

While he’s being honored for the incident at the bar, it’s not his only recent act of heroism.

“First grenades, now this,” said Darling.

Last week, Darling witnessed a truck lose control on Davie Boulevard and crash into a tree, near Southwest 29th Avenue.

“That was a very surreal moment,” he said. “Like something I would see in a movie.”

He immediately pulled over and helped the two severely injured people inside.

7News obtained police bodycam video of the dramatic moments following the crash.

Darling helped first responders treat the driver, who was passed out, and the passenger– a woman with a badly injured leg before they were taken to the hospital.

“Finding myself needing mental help from the shock and overall trauma of what I witnessed,” said Darling.

Darling working himself to the brink of exhaustion, literally passing out in front of first responders.

“I was just dehydrated. I was tired, mentally exhausted and fatigued,” he said.​

Thankfully, he was OK, and less than a week later, at City Hall where he was honored.

In both of these situations, Darling told 7News he was just doing what was right and hoping his story will inspire others.

“See something, say something, do something,” said Darling.

