FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida woman’s special delivery is helping make a dog’s difficult road to recovery just a little bit easier.

Sweetie the dog was abandoned outside a fire station in Fort Lauderdale, and she was found in bad shape. Now rescuers and the community are doing their part to nurse the pooch back to health.

The good Samaritan showing compassion for Sweetie and other animals like her identified herself as Grace. She showed up Friday at Saving Sage Animal Rescue’s shelter, where the dog is being cared for.

“Hi. I saw your ad on the TV yesterday, and I thought it would be nice if I donated some food for the cats and dogs,” said Grace in video shared by Saving Sage.

Grace stepped up to show support for those who need it most.

“I have a dog, and I can’t imagine my dog being hungry,” said Grace.

“Can you look at what this beautiful woman brought for us?” said a volunteer with Saving Sage.

Grace brought bags of food for animals in response to 7News’ story of this little dog who was found abandoned and alone.

The canine is now known as Sweetie — a gentle new name after a heartbreaking start

“She’s so little, and you just want to do everything you can to help her,” said Thomas Borello, a volunteer with Saving Sage Animal Rescue..

Sweetie was found by Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue tied up to a stop sign right outside Fire Station 47, late Wednesday night.

Firefighters took her in and immediately called Saving Sage.

“She was in really bad shape, completely matted up. You can tell she’s been neglected for a really long time,” said Borello.

Volunteers got to work, getting Sweetie groomed and providing much-needed care, which will include medical and dental work.

“You can just tell she’s had no peace in her life so far. Like, she’s just terrified of everything and everyone,” said Borello.

Sweetie’s rescuers don’t know exactly what she’s had to endure, but despite her trembling in fear, she is accepting of affection.

“With the right love and attention and procedures, we’re going to be able to earn her trust, get her into a happy home and bring her personality back out,” said Borello.

Sweetie’s situation, sadly, isn’t uncommon. Earlier this week, two dogs were abandoned at the shelter in the rain, and now the rescue is at capacity.

“We’re short on food, we’re short on supplies, we’re short on donations right now so, like, anything to help these dogs would be, like, super appreciated,” said Borello.

Volunteers work around the clock to make sure every animal has the best chance to find their forever home.

And Sweetie is next in line.

“She’s had a rough life, so we hope to turn it around,” said Borello.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.