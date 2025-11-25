PEMBROKE PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - Broward Sheriff’s Fire Rescue makes a wild rescue thanks to help from a teenaged good Samaritan.

According to BSFR, crews responded to a call for an animal in distress in Pembroke Park.

Upon arrival, crews met a 15-year-old who found the baby duck after it fell through the grate of a storm drain.

Firefighters utilized a fishing net to safely rescue the duck.

Crews were not able to find the duck’s mother but managed to reintegrate the duckling with another family of ducks that were nearby.

Officials praised the teen for his quick thinking to call for help to save the trapped animal.

