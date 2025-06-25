FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - An animal shelter has started a foster search hoping to find a temporary home for a rescued pup.

Good Karma Pet Rescue is asking if anyone can take in Milo, a beagle mix found trapped in a canal in Fort Lauderdale over a week ago.

The shelter said the good Samaritan who rescued Milo can no longer keep him, and now they’re looking for a new home for the dog.

Milo will soon be vaccinated, neutered and microchipped so he can be fostered into a home and hopefully adopted.

Good Karma will provide fosters with everything they need — such as food, supplies and veterinary care — at no cost.

All potential fosters will need to give is their time and love to Milo.

If you can give Milo a helping paw, call Good Karma Pet Rescue at 954-654-5266. Click here for more information.

