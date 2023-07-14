POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Local nonprofit Good Karma Pet Rescue is in a tough spot and seeking the community’s help after the air conditioning at their Pet Adoption Center in Pompano Beach unexpectedly went out.

With scorching temperatures from an ongoing heat wave gripping the area, the absence of cool air puts the animals in serious jeopardy.

The heat can be stressful on everyone, and especially for the dogs that are in kennels, with less-than-reliable AC.

7News on Friday spoke with Bridget Greenough, Good Karma’s shelter manager.

“The line freezes up, today I had a volunteer here, an awesome volunteer, Todd, who came in, hosed it down, dried it off,” said Greenough.

The temperature was at 79 degrees, but the Good Karma Pet Rescue have had to improvise to cool it down a few degrees with the help of fans.

“We have to be putting in fans and extension cords, which is not safe, which is not something that we want to leave at nights, with fans running on extension cords for our dogs,” said Greenough.

Huey is a dog who was brought to the rescue after someone left her in a hot car.

“It’s OK, baby,” Greenough said to the animal.

Good Karma Pet Rescue is calling on compassionate folks to swing by their adoption center and open their hearts and homes to these deserving critters who are stuck sweating it out.

Apart from searching for kindhearted adopters and fosters to pop into the adoption center, Good Karma is actively raising funds to cover the AC repair costs, which could be as expensive as $10,000.

“It does make us anxious, but we still gotta do what we gotta do, ” said Greenough. “We tried again, put the Band-Aids on the AC to get it going, but it’s not a permanent fix, and it’s gonna get hotter and hotter. We’re only – it’s July, and we need help.”

For 33 consecutive days, the blazing heat and sky-high temperatures have refused to let up, pushing the heat index into the triple digits. Currently, there are 16 dogs, 17 kittens, and eight cats enduring this sweltering torment, underscoring the immediate need for action to ensure their safety and well-being.

They’re making an earnest plea to the community for support to give relief to the animals, while they tirelessly work to raise funds for repairs.

If you’re itching to make a difference, drop by the Pet Adoption Center or make a direct donation to the rescue by clicking here.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.