POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Local nonprofit Good Karma Pet Rescue is in a tough spot and seeking the community’s help after the air conditioning at their Pet Adoption Center in Pompano Beach unexpectedly went out, as South Florida continues to experience record temperatures.

With scorching temperatures from an ongoing heat wave gripping the area, the absence of cool air puts the animals in serious jeopardy.

The heat can be stressful on everyone, and especially for the dogs that are in kennels, with less-than-reliable AC.

7News on Friday spoke with Bridget Greenough, Good Karma’s shelter manager.

“The line freezes up, today I had a volunteer here, an awesome volunteer, Todd, who came in, hosed it down, dried it off,” said Greenough.

The temperature was at 79 degrees, but the Good Karma Pet Rescue have had to improvise to cool it down a few degrees with the help of fans.

“We have to be putting in fans and extension cords, which is not safe, which is not something that we want to leave at nights, with fans running on extension cords for our dogs,” said Greenough.

Huey is a dog who was brought to the rescue after someone left her in a hot car.

“It’s OK, baby,” Greenough said to the animal.

Good Karma Pet Rescue is calling on compassionate folks to swing by their adoption center and open their hearts and homes to these deserving critters who are stuck sweating it out.

Apart from searching for kindhearted adopters and fosters to pop into the adoption center, Good Karma is actively raising funds to cover the AC repair costs, which could be as expensive as $10,000.

“It does make us anxious, but we still gotta do what we gotta do, ” said Greenough. “We tried again, put the Band-Aids on the AC to get it going, but it’s not a permanent fix, and it’s gonna get hotter and hotter. We’re only – it’s July, and we need help.”

For 33 consecutive days, the blazing heat and sky-high temperatures have refused to let up, pushing the heat index into the triple digits.

Friday night, 7News captured revelers out and about along Las Olas Boulevard.

Musician Haji Ahkba, said that he doesn’t need any help when it comes to being cool.

“I’m a Pisces; I flow through the pressure, the atmosphere of intensity,” he said.

With record-breaking heat blanketing South Florida, “feel like” temperatures are expected to hit at least 105 degrees this weekend.

“We are seeing these extreme heat waves that last Longer and longer and kind of pop up in unexpected places,” said Jeff Goodell, the author of the book “The Heat Will Kill You First.”

For most Floridians, this might be shocking, but for visitors, they actually like the hot weather.

“I come from a place where it’s cold most of the year, and the heat just goes through my bones and heats me up,” said Dominic Zito, who is visiting from Canada.

“I really like it, because I like the hot; it’s so cold all the time,” said Lyla Pielich, who is visiting from Chicago.

“Humidity in Chicago is the same thing, so for us it’s fine,” said Violet Pielich.

“I love the summer, personally. I would love to live in Florida,” said Mila Pielich.

“We live in the Chicagoland area, so we get about two months of summer, maybe, and rest is like winter, fall,” said Chris Pielich.

“Funny enough, I think it’s the locals that really are kinda bothered by [the heat] more than the tourists. See, everybody is out, and the street is busy, so I am happy,” said a woman.

Here’s what to keep in mind to beat the heat:

Find air conditioning

Drink plenty of fluids

Avoid strenuous activities

Wear light clothing

Check on family members and neighbors

Never leave pets or people in a vehicle

Watch for heat cramps, heat exhaustion and heat stroke.

Currently, there are 16 dogs, 17 kittens, and eight cats enduring the sweltering torment at the adoption center ion Pompano Beach, underscoring the immediate need for action to ensure their safety and well-being.

They’re making an earnest plea to the community for support to give relief to the animals, while they tirelessly work to raise funds for repairs.

If you’re itching to make a difference, drop by the Pet Adoption Center or make a direct donation to the rescue by clicking here.

