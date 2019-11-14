Good Karma Pet Rescue helps puppy land new family

WILTON MANORS, FLA. (WSVN) - A dog that was found in sad shape got some canine care, and that’s not all. The puppy has fetched a whole new family!

The pup, named Matty, is now being treated like a prince.

“Oh, he’s going to have the best life ever,” said David Mejia, who adopted the dog.

And with his new home, let’s just say he’s found his voice.

“He’s already spoiled,” said Mejia. “He’s very demanding. Now, he’s very vocal, and he tells you what he wants.”

Mejia makes sure he gets it. At first, Mejia was Matty’s foster father, but Wednesday, he signed the adoption papers.

“I said, ‘You know what? I’m not letting him go. He’s staying with us,'” said Mejia.

A permanent home for a deserving dog, and you can see how he got the name Matty. This is how he was found on Oct. 11.

“He was right here,” said Michelle Stadler who first found Matty.

It was Stadler who spotted a ball of matted fur on her morning walk in Pompano Beach.

“I stepped closer, and I saw a little bit of movement, and I was like, ‘Oh, my God. That’s a dog,'” said Stadler.

Good Karma Pet Rescue stepped in to help. They got him treatment for ear and eye infections, and removed his painful, filthy matted fur.

A month later, Matty is still recovering and settling in with his new siblings.

“This is Habibi, Elbi and Coco,” said Mejia.

He has a whole new family and plenty to bark about, but if he could talk, his owner said he knows what he would say.

“I think he would say that he is very happy now,” said Mejia. “He has a happy life. He’s part of my family. He’s my baby.”

Matty got help, and his new loving home thanks to the work of Good Karma Pet Rescue. If you would like to support their work and help pups like Matty, click here.

