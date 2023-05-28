POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Pet lovers ran for rescues in Pompano Beach this Memorial Day weekend.

Good Karma Pet Rescue and the Broward Sheriff’s Office teamed up to raise funds for pets and their owners at the Runnin’ for Rescues 5K.

Money from the event, held Saturday at Pompano Community Park, will help keep families together by providing food and veterinarian visits.

“We’re having a 5K, Runnin’ for Rescues, to raise money for cat and dog rescues,” said volunteer Cindy Mucciaccio. “We’re looking for fosters, we’re looking for people to adopt. People are just letting dogs out on the street right now, and we just need help.”

After the race, runners were treated to musical entertainment, food trucks and much more.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.