HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Golfers and residents are raising concerns over a crocodile that was seen on the golf course.

The reptile was spotted at the Orangebrook Golf and Country Club in Hollywood, near several homes.

Neighbors said it’s been coming onto the shore near a frequently used walking path.

They have asked officials to have the crocodile removed from the area.

