HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - An animal-assisted therapy program has been helping the patients at Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital on their road to recovery. They just welcomed their newest member, and as officials point out, the animals play an important role in the community.

7News cameras on Thursday captured the moment a staffer at the hospital introduced Goldie to the young patients. It was his first day on the job, and he came in strutting his stuff.

“A therapy dog is a good asset for a facility, a hospital,” said Lu Picard with the nonprofit ECAD Service Dogs. “It brings in some joy, it brings in home. It brings in a little bit of home when you’re not able to be there.”

Goldie immediately made himself at home on a job where belly rubs are the norm. The golden retriever was able to meet his colleagues and get plenty of hugs and kisses from the youngest of patients.

“And keep everybody engaged. He loves to play ball, he loves to play tug of war, he’ll snuggle with you,” said Picard.

Also available for snuggles are Sepot and Amber. The therapy dogs are part of Fort Lauderdale Police and Fire Rescue’s Community Support Unit.

“She’s totally being shy; she’s actually friendly,” a staffer said Jessica Scala with Fort Lauderdale Police’s Community Support Unit as she referred to Amber. “Amber and him work a lot together. Amber is part of our fire department; she is the therapy dog for fire, and Sepot is our police therapy dog. We do a lot of community events. We attend schools and do career day with the kids.”

Scala said the canines play a major role in community engagement.

“It also creates opportunities for you to engage with people that might not necessarily want to approach you, specially as a patient, so it changes the dynamic,” she said. “It’s a huge bridging gap between us and the community, so we appreciate it, but yeah, they’re awesome.”

Amber and Sepot worked at FLPD headquarters on Thursday, offering support for the department’s employees.

Sepot is named after FLPD Officer Jennifer Sepot, who died in 2021 after contracting COVID while on the job.

Now her memory lives on in the joy Sepot brings to all.

“All these dogs do great work. A lot of people don’t believe in them, but more departments are utilizing them,” said Scala. “Until you experience it, then you believe in what the dogs actually do.”

