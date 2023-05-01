HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - A police officer is on the road to recovery a day after he was shot twice in the arm in Hollywood while chasing after two men in connection to a car theft.

Golden Beach Police Sgt. Joseph Bautista remains at Memorial Regional Hospital after he was transported there following Saturday morning’s chase and shooting.

A spokesperson for the city of Hollywood said Bautista underwent surgery, and it went well. He is up and walking.

Sunday morning, the suspected gunman, Jordan Christophe, appeared in bond court. The 23-year-old faces multiple charges, including attempted felony murder.

According to Hollywood Police, the suspect shot Bautista as he ran away from police, at around 3:15 a.m., Saturday.

Radio transmissions captured the tense moments as officers with Golden Beach and Sunny Isles Beach Police chased after a stolen car.

“Eastbound Sunny Isles Boulevard and Collins [Avenue], units looking for a 2015 gray Nissan Altima,” said a dispatcher.

Investigators said the suspects lost control of the vehicle as they tried to turn on Hallandale Beach Boulevard, then jumped out.

“The suspects bailed out of the car, and it was during that foot pursuit that a Golden Beach Police sergeant was shot,” said Hollywood Police spokesperson Deanna Bettineschi.

Hollywood Police were called to help.

“I heard three gunshots. All the police were up here,” said witness Giovanni Vasaio. “After the gunshots, they moved this way. I see a helicopter is hovering over the beach.”

Detectives said officers apprehended Christophe and 28-year old Marvens DeClasse not far from the 4000 block of South Ocean Drive.

DeClasse has been charged with stealing a car.

“We are very grateful that the injuries weren’t more severe for that Golden Beach Police officer,” said Bettineschi.

Christophe is being held without bond.

A GoFundMe page has been created to help Bautista and his family with expenses. If you would like to make a donation, click here.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.