HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews took a Golden Beach Police sergeant to the hospital after officers’ pursuit of a stolen car took a violent turn, triggering a search that led to the arrest of two men.

According to investigators, units with Sunny Isles Beach Police and Golden Beach Police initially attempted to conduct a traffic stop at around 3:15 a.m. on Saturday.

Radio transmissions captured the tense moments as officers chased after the car.

“Eastbound Sunny Isles Boulevard and Collins [Avenue], units looking for a 2015 gray Nissan Altima,” said a dispatcher.

Hollywood Police were later called for help

At one point, the subjects struck a police cruiser.

“He hit a patrol vehicle, he hit a unit, hit one of our units,” an officer said in radio transmissions.

Police said the suspects lost control of the car as they tried to turn on Hallandale Beach Boulevard, then jumped out of the vehicle.

“Jumped over the wall on the bridge,” an officer is heard saying in radio transmissions. “Walking northbound on the property along the water.”

Investigators said gunshots rang out moments later in Hollywood.

“The suspects bailed out of the car, and it was during that foot pursuit that a Golden Beach Police sergeant was shot,” said Hollywood Police spokesperson Deanna Bettineschi.

“I heard three gunshots. All the police were up here,” said witness Giovanni Vasaio. “After the gunshots, they moved this way. I see a helicopter is hovering over the beach.”

“This is going to be for an officer down, shots fired,” said a dispatcher in radio transmissions.

“The sergeant was shot twice in the arm and taken to Memorial Regional Hospital,” said Bettineschi.

Detectives later identified the victim as Golden Beach Police Sgt. Joseph Bautista. He has been on the force a little over 10 years.

Back at the scene of the shooting, officers cordoned off the 4000 block of South Ocean Drive and searched for the suspects.

“HPD officers were able to arrest the shooter, take that person into custody and also take an additional suspect into custody,” said Bettineschi. “The gun from the shooting was also recovered.”

Twenty-three-year old Jordan Elijah Christophe faces several charges, including attempted murder, and 28-year old Marvens DeClasse was charged with stealing a car.

The National Fraternal Order of Police took to social media to respond to the shooting. Their statement reads in part, “Please pray for the Golden Beach Police sergeant who was shot early this morning during a pursuit of suspects in a stolen vehicle.”

The statement goes on to say, “The violence against the men and women of law enforcement is an attack on the foundation of our communities and a stain on society … stop shooting our officers.”

According to Golden Beach Police, Bautista is listed in stable condition and was set to have surgery Saturday afternoon.

Officers from his department and others were at the hospital throughout the day to check in on their brother in blue.

“Obviously, we are very grateful that the injuries weren’t more severe for that Golden Beach Police officer.” said Bettineschi.

As of late Saturday night, there is no word as to when Bautista might be released from the hospital.

