HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - A Golden Beach Police officer was released from the hospital Monday after he was shot during a car theft chase.

The recovery process continues for Golden Beach Police Sgt. Joseph Bautista after he came under fire over the weekend.

The suspects were caught and appeared in court Sunday.

Jordan Christophe is facing several charges, which includes attempted felony murder.

This all started early Saturday morning when police picked up on a stolen car.

“Eastbound Sunny Isles Boulevard and Collins, units looking for a 2015 grey Nissan Altima,” an officer said on Broadcastify police scanner.

A chase then started, with backup coming from different agencies that were involved.

“The suspects bailed out of the car, and it was during that foot pursuit, that a Golden Beach sergeant was shot twice in the arm,” said Hollywood Police Spokeswoman Deanna Bettineschi.

Police eventually captured the shooting suspect, Christophe, and another man, Marvens DeClasse, who’s being charged with stealing a car.

Bautista underwent a successful surgery on Saturday.

He’s been on the force for 10 years.

“We’re very grateful that the injuries weren’t more severe for that Golden Beach Police officer,” Bettineschi said.

A GoFundMe page has been created to help Bautista and his family with expenses. If you would like to donate, please click here.

