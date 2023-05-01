HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Golden Beach Police Sgt. Joseph Bautista is on the road to recovery after being shot twice in the arm during a chase in connection to a car theft in Hollywood.

The incident occurred on Saturday morning when Bautista was pursuing two suspects along with officers from Golden Beach and Sunny Isles Beach Police. At around 3:15 a.m., the suspect, Jordan Christophe, shot Bautista as he was running away from the police.

Bautista was transported to Memorial Regional Hospital, where he underwent surgery. Thankfully, the surgery was successful, and he is now up and walking. Bautista remains in the hospital as he continues his recovery.

On Sunday morning, Christophe appeared in bond court facing multiple charges, including attempted felony murder; he is being held without bond. Meanwhile, his accomplice, Marvens DeClasse, was charged with stealing a car.

According to Hollywood Police, the suspects lost control of the stolen car while trying to turn on Hallandale Beach Boulevard and then jumped out. Bautista was shot during the subsequent foot chase.

Witnesses reported hearing gunshots, and Hollywood Police were called in to assist. Officers apprehended the suspects not far from the 4000 block of South Ocean Drive.

Deanna Bettineschi, a spokesperson for the Hollywood Police, said, “We are very grateful that the injuries weren’t more severe for that Golden Beach Police officer.”

A GoFundMe page has been created to help Bautista and his family with expenses. If you would like to donate, please click here.

