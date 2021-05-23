GoFundMe page: Man killed 4-year-old son, self at Fort Lauderdale condo

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A fundraising page has revealed disturbing details about a death investigation involving a father and his 4-year-old son.

According to the GoFundMe account, the boy, Greyson Kessler, was killed by his father in a murder-suicide on Friday.

Fort Lauderdale Police officers responded to the Las Olas by the River condominium complex, along the 500 block of Southeast Fifth Avenue in downtown Fort Lauderdale, and found the bodies at around 11:35 p.m.

Court documents show the child’s mother, Ali Kessler, had filed an emergency pick-up order for police to remove her son from the home.

According to the Sun-Sentinel, Kessler became worried for the child’s safety after he missed school and she received multiple threatening texts from the child’s father, 47-year-old John Stacey.

One text, according to the report, reads, “You deserve to have your head separated from your body.”

Just 12 hours after the boy was killed, the Sun-Sentinel reported, a judge denied his mother’s emergency pick-up request, saying the motion “does not present an emergency as it addresses the issue of child visitation.”​

