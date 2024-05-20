FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A group of young women with special needs hit center stage in Fort Lauderdale this weekend with some inspiring girl power that made for a truly unforgettable and heartwarming occasion.

The 11th Annual Miss Arc Broward Pageant, held at The Parker Sunday afternoon, culminated a season of unforgettable moments with an extraordinary time in the spotlight.

Julie Price, the CEO of the nonprofit organization Arc Broward, said the pageant is meant to cover the full spectrum of ages, showcasing girls with each of their abilities and disabilities.

“Today we are having our Miss Arc Broward Pageant, which is an opportunity for young girls to showcase and shine and demonstrate all their abilities and natural talents to us,” said Price, “to show us how girls with disabilities are capable of doing so many things, and being an inclusive part of our community.”

The pageant, presented by Pediatric Associates, highlighted the courage of these young girls and teens, sending a meaningful message that they deserve opportunities to shine.

“It’s an opportunity for young girls to be able to be part of our community, to showcase their talents, showcase their personalities and everything they offer to the Broward County community,” said Price

While there were some nervous jitters on stage, teenage ambassadors worked directly with the girls to keep them at the top of their game.

The pageant also gave families a chance to talk about disabilities, reminding people they should teach inclusion from a young age.

Price said this pageant is held because it provides an incredible platform.

“This pageant provides that large stage platform where the girls can just shine and really be who they are,” she said.

Price said the girls were excited as they prepared for this special occasion, adding they practiced for months so they could shine and perform their best.

