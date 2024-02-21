LAUDERDALE-BY-THE-SEA, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities have identified a young girl who died when a hole she was digging with a little boy collapsed on them on the beach in Lauderdale-By-The-Sea.

Broward Sheriff’s Office officials identified the children as 9-year-old Maddox Mattingly and his 5-year-old sister, Sloan Mattingly.

Sloan was pronounced dead after being transported to Broward Health Medical Center, while Maddox remains hospitalized.

The family was on vacation from Indiana when the incident occurred, officials said.

Lauderdale-By-The-Sea Fire Rescue arrived at the scene in the area of 4424 El Mar Drive, Tuesday afternoon, after receiving a call about the children trapped in the sand.

Witnesses said Maddox was in the hole but had his head out of the sand while Sloan was still covered by the sand. Once inside the hole, the sand collapsed on them.

Broward Sheriff’s Office Homicide Unit detectives are investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident.

