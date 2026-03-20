POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - South Florida Girl Scouts stepped up in a big way to help out their community.

A troop from Parkland raised enough funds to donate more than 500 boxes of Girl Scout cookies for homeless residents in Pompano Beach.

The Girl Scouts distributed the boxes at Our Father’s Soup Kitchen, Friday morning.

“We asked our girls several months ago, ‘What would you like to do this year in your Girl Scout year?’ and they said, ‘We want to work with the community, we want to give back, and we just want to do amazing things for people who really need it,'” said Jacqui, a Girl Scout leader.

“It feels good, and it makes me smile, and it’s helping a lot of people,” said Girl Scout member Charlotte.

Along with the kind donation, the Girl Scouts have helped make peanut butter and jelly sandwiches to give to the community throughout the year.

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