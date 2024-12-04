FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - United Way of Fort Lauderdale teamed up with the Girl Scouts of Southeast Florida to launch the “State of the Florida Girl” report.

The report is the first of its kind, meant to analyze the needs and challenges faced by young women in the region, focusing on physical health, academic performance, and emotional and social well-being.

Additionally, it seeks to identify how the Girl Scouts align programs to address issues and challenges.

“Mental health struggles. I juggle a lot, with school, relationships, going to college, you know? The future,” said Karina Torres, an ambassador of Girl Scouts Southeast Florida. “It’s very important to me that these issues are represented, right? And they are in this report.”

The report showcased more than half of girls living in economically disadvantaged households, promoting equity and access.

