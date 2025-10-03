OAKLAND PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - A girl has died after she was pulled unresponsive from a lake in Oakland Park, authorities said.

Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to reports of a possible drowning near the 4100 block of Northwest 16th Avenue, just before 9 a.m., Friday.

Deputies found an unresponsive child, who was removed from the water, officials said.

Oakland Park Fire Rescue crews attempted life-saving measures and transported the child to a nearby hospital, where she was later pronounced dead.

Back at the scene, deputies have cordoned off a section behind an apartment building with crime scene tape.

Detectives with BSO’s Homicide and Crime Scene Units are investigating the circumstances surrounding the child’s death.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.