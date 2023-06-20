MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - In response to the detection of giant African land snails in the Miramar area of Broward County, the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services (FDACS) and its Division of Plant Industry have announced the establishment of a quarantine and treatment area in specific regions of Broward County.

The quarantine prohibits the movement of giant African land snails or regulated articles within, through, or from the defined quarantine area without a compliance agreement. Regulated articles include plants, plant parts, plants in soil, soil, yard waste, debris, compost, or building materials.

The giant African land snail is notorious for being one of the most destructive snail species globally, devouring over 500 different types of plants. As a result, they pose a significant threat to Florida’s agriculture and natural areas, causing extensive damage to tropical and subtropical environments.

In addition to the agricultural and environmental concerns, these snails also pose a serious health risk to humans. They are carriers of the rat lungworm parasite, which can cause meningitis in humans. It is imperative to contain and eradicate this invasive species swiftly to prevent further harm.

FDACS will be employing a metaldehyde-based molluscicide, commonly known as snail bait, for the treatment of the giant African land snails. This treatment methodology has been approved for residential use and will be utilized to combat the infestation.

The designated quarantine area starts at the intersection of Pembroke Road and South University Drive, proceeding south on South University Drive to NW 215th St. From there, it moves east to SW 62nd Ave, then north to Pembroke Road. Finally, it heads west on Pembroke Road, concluding at its intersection with South University Drive.

The FDACS urges residents and businesses within the quarantine area to comply with the regulations and cooperate with authorities to prevent the further spread of these destructive snails.

Giant African land snails are illegal to import or possess in the United States without a permit.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.