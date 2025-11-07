PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - The effort across South Florida to provide help for the victims of Hurricane Melissa is continuing apace.

On Thursday, several law enforcement agencies and Global Empowerment Mission teamed up with Mobile Mike Public Relations to hold a relief drive in Pembroke Pines.

The group collected items such as shelter supplies, hygiene products, and gas cans to send to Melissa-impacted communities in Jamaica.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.