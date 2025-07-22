HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Several children got a lifesaving lesson on how to swim thanks to a partnership by two South Florida organizations.

The Government Employees Health Association is teaming up with YMCA of South Florida to launch the GEHA “Learn to Swim” program, the first in Miami and Fort Lauderdale.

Children took part in some swim lessons at YMCA Family Center in Hollywood on Tuesday afternoon.

“With new partners like GEHA, we will be able to provide over 500 local kids and their parents with free water safety education plus swim lessons and the equipment that they need to do both, be safe, and enjoy the water,” said Tara Montenaro, COO of YMCA of South Florida.

“We believe that young children, once they learn these skills, not only do they become safer around water, they actually become better stewards as they approach society because this builds confidence,” said Raj Vavilala, Chief Sales and Marketing and Product Officer of GEHA Health.

The launch of the program coincides with National Drowning Week. Florida has one of the highest drowning rates in the United States, 54% above the national average.

