FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A gasoline pump erupted in flames in Fort Lauderdale.

Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue units responded to the Shell on Northwest Ninth Avenue and West Sunrise Boulevard, Thursday morning.

The pump was doused with foam as firefighters worked to keep the flames from spreading to other pumps.

No injuries were reported.

It’s unclear how the fire began.

