DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - Some residents of an apartment community in Davie have been evacuated due to a gas leak.

Davie Fire Rescue units responded to a natural gas leak in the area of 3000 Lakeside Drive within The Villas of Rolling Hills apartment community, at around 3 p.m., Monday.

The gas leak remains uncapped, leading to precautionary evacuations of some residents.

Crews cut a 4-inch natural gas line by using a small excavator.

Police have blocked the roadways entering into the area as they try to keep people out of the area.

Officials are determining the positioning of the leak and exactly how they are going to seal it up.

Representatives of the gas company are helping crews with the dug up hole.

