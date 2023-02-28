HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - A gas leak at a South Florida middle school caused an evacuation.

Hollywood Fire Rescue arrived at Apollo Middle School, located at 6800 Arthur St., Tuesday morning.

7Skyforce hovered over the scene where students and staff were sheltering at the school’s athletics field.

According to the school, some students and staff smelled a foul order, which caused some irritation to their eyes.

They were all moved to the school next to them, Hollywood Park Elementary School.

Hollywood HAZMAT is investigating the source of the leak.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.