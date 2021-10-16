POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Residents of a Pompano Beach neighborhood breathed a sigh of relief after a gas canister flew into several of their homes without harming anyone.

Pompano Beach Fire Rescue units responded to the scene along the 2800 block of Northwest Fourth Court, Friday evening.

Crews confirmed the object that hit the residences was a now empty gas tank.

Ben Thomas, whose sister is one of the homeowners affected, got a chance to watch a neighbor’s surveillance video of the moment the canister came crashing into the property.

“They called 911 and said they’d seen something falling from the sky,” said an area resident.

“There it is. You see it? Woo!” said Thomas.

Fortunately, no one was home at the time.

Thomas later inspected his sister’s home for damage.

“Yeah, that’s the shingle you’re looking at,” he said as he stood on the roof. “From underneath it, you can see completely through.”

7News cameras captured a blue tarp covering the home that was affected, as well as area residents standing outside.

“I’m looking at an explosion that didn’t ignite fully. With the potential that it has, I’m glad it didn’t catch on fire,” said Thomas.

However, it left a hole in part of the roof and damaged other homes.

Surveillance video shows the canister as it hit the home and a fence before it spun around and spread the rest of its contents out into the air.

Thomas said he has never seen an incident like this happen before. He said the structure only sustained external damage, and he will make some repairs within a week.

Pablo Bautista, an employee with the gas company AmeriGas, came out to collect the container.

“He says it’s not hazardous at this time, I guess because it’s empty,” said Thomas.

However, Bautista said the tank had the power to ignite some potentially deadly trouble.

“That tank, I believe, is 40 gallons. An explosion could have taken at least five houses,” he said.

AmeriGas crews capped and carted off the tank to be recycled.

It appears that the tank came from a few houses down.

Bautista said tanks like this one are used in the medical field, and he’s not exactly sure why it would be in a residential neighborhood.

