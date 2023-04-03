DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - A garbage truck fire on Interstate 595 led to the closure of an exit ramp off of Interstate 95 just south of Davie Boulevard, Monday morning.

The Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue (FLFR) responded to the scene around 7 a.m. and found the fire to be challenging because of the location of the truck, the high fuel load, and the lack of fire hydrants on the interstate. The FLFR worked with their partners at Broward Sheriff’s Office Fire Rescue, requesting a water tanker truck to substitute for the missing hydrants.

They also called in a secondary hazardous material team to help offload a large amount of diesel fuel.

Despite the challenging circumstances, the fire was under control and eventually extinguished.

As cleanup crews continue their work in clearing the area, drivers are urged to seek an alternate route on the Turnpike.

There were no injuries reported. The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

