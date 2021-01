LAUDERHILL, FLA. (WSVN) - A glowing garbage truck left a major mess in Lauderhill.

Firefighters extinguished a blaze that consumed a load in a garbage truck Tuesday.

The driver dumped the flaming load onto the street near Northwest 44th Street and Inverrary Drive.

The cause of the fire remains unknown.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.