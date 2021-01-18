Garbage truck dumps fiery load of trash on Davie road

DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - A garbage truck made a big mess on a Davie roadway.

The driver of the truck was forced to dump his load of trash into the street when the trash caught fire.

The incident happened along Northwest 33rd Street, just off University Drive, Monday afternoon.

The stinky situation left piles of trash and debris in the street blocking the road.

Davie Fire Rescue crews were able to put out the flames.

No injuries were reported.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.