FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A garbage truck crashed into power lines in Fort Lauderdale.

The accident happened Wednesday morning near State Road 84 and Southeast Fourth Avenue along the truck driver’s morning route.

Police were in the vicinity at the time and diverted traffic while Florida Power & Light crews picked up the fallen power lines.

No injuries were reported.

