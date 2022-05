MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - A garbage truck went up in flames in Miramar.

A driver on their Tuesday morning commute recorded video of the blaze near Southwest 172nd Avenue and Miramar Parkway.

The footage showed flames and thick black smoke billowing from the vehicle.

No one was hurt.

