DEERFIELD BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A Deerfield Beach family was forced out of their home after a massive fire broke out inside their garage and reduced their house to ashes.

Cameras captured the charred remains of the Williams family’s home along the 1500 block of Southwest Fourth Terrace.

An interior view showed the garage completely gutted.

“It’s just unbelievable,” said homeowner Valerie Williams.

“I thought it was all a dream at first, but then it was real,” said Victoria Williams, her daughter.

The flames broke out just after 1 a.m. on Sunday.

Valerie Williams, Victoria’s mother, said her cat Lucy alerted her.

“I went to see what was going on. That’s when I discovered a small fire that just insulated in the garage,” she said.

Firefighters arrived at the home moments later and put out the flames in about 20 minutes.

“We lost everything,” said Valerie. “We will appreciate any help that anybody can give us, very much appreciate it.”

Family members on Sunday sifted through the remains as they looked for what they could salvage.

Now the house that they put so much into is ruined.

“We had just paid the house off about a year [ago], and we’re coming up on our 30th wedding anniversary, and we were looking very much forward to relaxing some,” said Valerie.

Everyone inside was able to escape unharmed. However, Lucy is still missing.

“We can’t find her,” said Valerie.

The family said they’re thankful to be alive, and things didn’t end as badly as they could have.

“[We were] just looking forward to, as the house was paid off, just looking forward to a nice, comfortable life, and I guess things happen,” said Valerie.

Volunteers with the American Red Cross are assisting the family with clothing and a place to stay.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

