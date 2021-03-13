Garage destroyed in Cooper City house fire; no injuries

COOPER CITY, FLA. (WSVN) - Fierce flames tore through a garage in a Cooper City home.

Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the blaze along Southwest 87th Avenue, near 52nd Street, just after 1 p.m., Saturday.

Crews were able to keep the fire from spreading, but the rest of the house sustained smoke damage. It took them about 20 minutes to put out the flames.

No injuries were reported.

The family of four that lives there will have to stay with relatives until repairs are made.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.