PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - Derrick Guerrero, 33, bonded out of jail Thursday after a judge required him to wear an ankle monitor following his court hearing.

“You’re charged with manslaughter,” said the judge in Wednesday’s proceeding.

The GameStop store manager was arrested on Tuesday night after he opened fire on a shoplifter when, he says, he was trying to stop a crime, but Guerrero would be the one ending up in cuffs.

“Mr. Guerrero’s actions resulted in the death of another person, an individual that was unarmed, that was fleeing from the location,” said a prosecutor.

Police say Guerrero shot and killed a man shoplifting at a GameStop store he manages in Pembroke Pines.

The victim, according to detectives, was in the store for about an hour then grabbed merchandise from the behind the counter before running out the front door.

“The manager observed him and yelled him got his firearm and shot one round towards the victim,” said Pembroke Pines Police Maj. Al Xiques in a press conference.

The man shot rushed to the hospital, but did not survive.

“It does not appear that this incident occurred as a result of self-defense, therefore, the reason for the charge of manslaughter,” Xiques said.

Guerrero, according to his attorney, is a father of two and a former marine. Prosecutors say shooting a shoplifter was out of line.

“There was no robbery there was no allegation of robbery. Was there a theft? Yes. There’s a significant difference between theft and robbery,” explained a prosecutor.

Guerrero’s bond was set at $25,000. On Thursday, he had an ankle monitor fitted before he was released on bond. Additionally, the judge ordered him to not be in possession of any weapons.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.