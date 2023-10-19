PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - A Pembroke Pines store manager is out of jail but not out of trouble with the law after, police said, he shot and killed a suspected shoplifter.

Derrick Guerrero, 33, bonded out of jail Thursday after a judge required him to wear an ankle monitor following his court hearing.

“You’re charged with manslaughter,” said the judge in Wednesday’s proceeding.

After bonding out of jail, Guerrero apologized to the victim and his family.

“To the family, I’m sorry. I’m extremely sorry to the family. I’m really sorry for the family,” he said. “I didn’t mean for any of this to happen to the family; it wasn’t my intention.”

The victim was identified as 21-year-old Chadrick Coats, according to family members.

The GameStop store manager was arrested on Tuesday night after he opened fire on a Coats when, he says, he was trying to stop a crime, but Guerrero would be the one ending up in cuffs.

“Mr. Guerrero’s actions resulted in the death of another person, an individual that was unarmed, that was fleeing from the location,” said a prosecutor.

Police say Guerrero shot and killed a man shoplifting at a GameStop store he manages in Pembroke Pines.

The victim, according to detectives, was in the store for about an hour then grabbed merchandise from the behind the counter before running out the front door.

“The manager observed him and yelled at him, retrieved a firearm and shot one round towards the victim,” said Pembroke Pines Police Maj. Al Xiques in a press conference.

Coats was shot rushed to the hospital, but did not survive.

This was not the first time Coats was accused of shoplifting. He was arrested two weeks ago, accused of stealing $500 worth of Pokemon cards from a Macy’s in Plantation.

“It does not appear that this incident occurred as a result of self-defense, therefore, the reason for the charge of manslaughter,” Xiques said.

Guerrero, according to his attorney, is a father of two and a former U.S. Marine. Prosecutors say shooting a shoplifter was out of line.

“There was no robbery there was no allegation of robbery. Was there a theft? Yes. There’s a significant difference between theft and robbery,” explained a prosecutor.

Guerrero’s bond was set at $25,000. On Thursday, he had a GPS tracking device fitted before he was released on bond. Additionally, the judge ordered him to not be in possession of any weapons.

