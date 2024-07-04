THE EVERGLADES, FLA. (WSVN) - A trapper in the Florida Everglades landed a colossal catch of one of nature’s vicious predators.

Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation’s python trapper Matthew Kogo rounded up a 17-foot-long snake along Francis S. Taylor Wildlife Management Area near Fort Lauderdale over the weekend.

“Gotta let her work, as my Brazilian jiu-jitsu friends say. Gotta let ’em work,” said Kogo.

Burmese pythons are native to southeast Asia and were introduced to Florida via the pet trade. Now the invasive species is threatening native wildlife.

They eat everything from deer to alligators and have reduced some mammal populations by 90%, according to the FWC.

With the negative effects Burmese pythons have had in the Everglades, contests like the Florida Python Challenge will give people a chance to hunt them to lower the numbers in the wild.

“You see how I’m switching hands? That way I don’t tire myself out,” said Kogo.

Snakes are active when it’s warm and humid, making summertime snake season.

“You know, when ‘snaking,’ it’s important, to take the time, enjoy the moment,” said Kogo.

If you want to be just like Florida man Kogo, you’re in luck. Florida is still accepting applicants for the annual Python Challenge.

The competition starts next month.

If you are interested or want more information, click here.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.