ISLAMORADA, FLA. (WSVN) - Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission officers arrested three men who, officials said, are accused of violating lobster mini-season laws.

Officers said the group harvested more than 50 spiny lobsters on Sunday in Islamorada even though the season had already ended days before.

They added the three men, who are from Davie, also used a spear gun on two of the lobsters, which is illegal.

Alfredo Gregorio, Ovidio Gregorio and Marcos Gregorio face 37 misdemeanor charges related to multiple spiny lobster and stone crab violations.

“Our officers work closely with our local law enforcement partners in Monroe County to protect our natural resources,” said Monroe County Area Captain Adam Garrison. “These regulations are in place to ensure those resources are available for many years to come.”

All three men were taken to a local jail.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.